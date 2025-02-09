Photo: Justin Bieber's wife Hailey branded 'perfect' as she juggles work, mother duties

Hailey Bieber has reportedly made her name in the fashion industry with iconic style statements.

As per the new findings of Us Weekly, the fashion mogul has even inspired Natalie De’banco’ Fall 2025 Bronx and Banco Line.

Gushing over the mother of one, Natalie said, “I think she’s just so perfect and so chic.”

She continued to heap praise for the wife of Justin Bieber, “She’s a confident young woman and so strong. It’s beautiful to watch her grow up and become a business woman and a wife.”

“[She’s] such a role model,” she remarked in conclusion.

Previously, a source shared to Us Weekly about the Rhode founder that Hailey’s “main priority is being a mom right now.”

Reportedly, the doting mother has put her business engagements aside and has stepped into her mother zone.

In conclusion, the spy confided that ever since she took Jack in her arms, Hailey has been “over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”