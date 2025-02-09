Isla Fisher opens up about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has broken her silence about her divorce from actor Sacha Baron Cohen, nearly a year after the couple announced their separation.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Fisher admitted that the split was the most challenging experience of her life.

In regards to this, she shared, “It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through, and I’ve learned so much about myself in the process.”

According to Daily Mail, Fisher and Baron Cohen revealed in April 2024 that they had quietly ended their two-decade-long relationship the previous year.

In a statement at the time, they said, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

While reflecting on her parents’ peaceful separation when she was nine, Fisher said she hopes to emulate their amicable co-parenting arrangement, as per the publication.

Currently based in London, the former Home and Away star dismissed the idea of re-entering the dating scene anytime soon, jokingly hyperventilating when asked about it, as she said, “That’s not on my to-do list.”

Furthermore, Fisher recently spent time at a luxury wellness retreat in Germany, where she engaged in therapeutic fasting and self-reflection.

While expressing gratitude to her friends for their support, she posted on social media, “For my family and old friends who have supported and loved me, to the new friends who have opened their hearts and homes to me and my children… I love you all and wish you the happiest 2025.”