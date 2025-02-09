Meghan Markle's sick and tired of Buckingham Palace's unwelcoming nature

Meghan Markle reportedly has a lot of negative feelings associated with Buckingham Palace and the unwelcoming nature they portray whenever she visited in the past.

Royal expert and the host of the To Di For Daily podcast Kinsey Schofield made these prediction regarding the Duchess.

While speaking with The Mirror US about this she was quoted saying, “I currently lean towards Meghan not attending Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games in the UK because we have seen Meghan prioritize herself and her mental health over the last few years.”

Reason being “I know that Meghan is currently not comfortable with the idea of returning to the UK.”

Plus “Prince Harry's security concerns are a huge reason and compliment Meghan's media insecurity. She fears returning and being rejected, booed. She feels vulnerable there.”

Even Prince Harry “fears for her physical safety related to a hypothetical visit,” and “that is why you've seen Prince Harry miss important weddings of friends, attend his uncle's funeral solo, and the 10th anniversary of Invictus alone.”

However, this decision also left the expert puzzled because, “I was shocked that someone that has chased fame all her life would abandon the opportunity to participate in something as historically significant as the coronation of a King.”

Still, one thing that propelled it even further, Ms Schofield suspects is the fact that when the Queen had passed, and Meghan was in the UK, but not allowed to visit, “Getting 'stuck' in the UK without her children after the death of the Queen was her worst nightmare.”

Reportedly, “She felt freshly attacked after being asked to stay behind in the last few hours of the Queen's life... then was furious months later when they received word that Frogmouth Cottage would no longer be their UK base. She feels defenseless in the UK and unwelcome.”