'Love Island' star Jack Fincham reflects on suicide attempt

News Desk
February 09, 2025

Jack Fincham, Love Island star, has revealed the terrifying moment when he tried to take his own life, opening up about his darkest struggle.

Conversing with The Sun, the 33-year-old actor talked about how his life went downhill because of his addictions.

Fincham shared that he tried to take his own life by "throwing himself off a balcony" during a trip to a West Midlands country hotel with his girlfriend, Chloe Brockett, a TOWIE star.

The reality star went on to admit that his addictions "destroyed everything" after he once had "the world at his feet” and started ordering "excessive amounts of booze from room service" and drank them one by one.

Notably, the Don’t Rock the Boat star also started gambling on his phone and lost all his money.

Taking into account that incident, Fincham said, “I remember weighing up the options, thinking, 'I've nothing left to give here. Not a penny to my name. Nothing is salvageable.' We were in a hillside lodge and I jumped. If I'd have dived at a different angle, I may not be here today. That is scary.” (sic)

For the unversed, he took his life when his worried girlfriend, Brockett, went downstairs to tell the staff not to serve him more drinks and to call an ambulance.

However, Fincham “miraculously” survived the suicide attempt but could not walk for weeks.

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins alum mentioned that his suicide attempt had "scary similarities" to One Direction's Liam Payne’s death and added, "It could have been me."

It is pertinent to mention that later the police took Jack Fincham away to sober up.

