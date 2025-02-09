Matthew Lillard spills the truth about his 'Scream' return

An acclaimed American actor, Matthew Lillard, recently teased a surprise return to the Scream franchise.

During an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando on Friday, February 7, the 55-year-old star, who depicted Stu Macher in the original movie Scream, confirmed his return to the franchise.

At the Orange County Convention Center, he was accompanied by his co-star Skeet Ulrich, where they talked about the franchise and Lillard’s return.

The Scooby-Doo star said, "I've been asked literally 1,000 times a day since the first movie ended if I'm coming back. And I'm happy to report I am.”

Lillard was asked if he would play Macher again, to which he jokingly responded, "I come back as a fairy godmother. It’s gonna slay."

Then Ulrich also went on to share by saying, "Matt called me and told me when word came down, and I was so ecstatic for him because anybody who's been to one of these or knows him or has followed him knows how much he has wanted that, so I'm very happy."

Notably, Lillard first hinted at his return as Macher on Thursday, January 30, by posting a video on Instagram that showed one of his character’s famous lines from the end of the original movie.

The line read, "My mom and dad are gonna be soo mad at me!!"

For the unversed, he first played Macher in Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream as a high school student who was a horror-movie-obsessed friend of Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell.

The Senseless actor was later revealed to be one of the killers behind the Ghostface mask along with Billy Loomis, played by Ulrich.

It is pertinent to mention that Matthew Lillard, who has not played Macher again after the original movie, appeared in small roles in Scream 2 (1997) as a partygoer and in Scream (2022) as a voiceover artist.