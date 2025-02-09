Photo: Taylor Swift having second thoughts about Blake Lively friendship: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly reconsidering her decision to support Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

According to the latest findings of Heat Magazine, the Eras Tour hitmaker has been trying to lay low with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Reportedly, Taylor Swift does not want Travis Kelce to lose sight of the Super Bowl victory.

Moreover, Taylor’s involvement in the Justin Baldoni lawsuit can spark trouble for the pair that has forced the songbird to avoid Blake Lively drama.

Spilling the beans on why the 35-year-old songstress is concerned about her reputation, a source tipped, “Taylor is seriously reconsidering her friendship with Blake”

In addition to this, the tipster claimed that Taylor “is actively in damage control right now.”

As for the Justin Baldoni lawsuit, the source established that Taylor Swift thinks “the whole drama with Justin has spiralled out of control.”

Conclusively, the source claimed, “And it seems as if Blake has implicated Taylor and kind of thrown her under the bus a bit.”