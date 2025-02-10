Rob Lowe ready to step back into role that 'means a lot' to him

Rob Lowe is open to reprise his iconic 9-1-1: Lone Star role.

The actor, who stars as Owen Strand in the series which concluded with season 5 in February 2025, says he would “never say never” to the opportunity.

Speaking with People Magazine, Rob said, “Listen, I never say never to anything, and it's a character that means a lot to me.”

Expressing his admiration for the role, Rob went on to add, “I have such respect and admiration for first responders, and it's an honor whenever I can bring their stories to the screen, so you never know.”

Moreover, Rob, host of a game show, The Floor, also discussed the finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star, saying, “I'm really enjoying people's reaction to it. I think people really appreciated us ending it on a positive note for all the characters that they've invested in for the five seasons.”

“And it is very clear that the audience is going to miss the show as much as we're going to miss doing it,” Rob Lowe added.