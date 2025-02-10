 
'The Dark Knight Rises' star admits to 'bad acting'

Marion Cotillard reflects on the death scene of her character in 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Web Desk
February 10, 2025

'The Dark Knight Rises' star admits to 'bad acting'

Marion Cotillard's character died at the climax of The Dark Knight Rises. Now, fifteen years later, she admitted that she did not do well at that scene.

She plays Ra's al Ghul's daughter, Talia al Ghul, who is on a mission to avenge her father's death and his mission.

In an interview with a French television show, Les rencontres du Papotin, she said, "I didn't nail that scene. I didn't find the right position. I didn't find the right way… I was stressed. Sometimes it happens that you screw something up. So that, I screwed up."

It's not the first time the actress has weighed in on the matter, as she has long been under fire from fans of Christopher Nolan's trilogy for the scene.

In an interview with Allociné in 2016, she said, "Sometimes there are failures, and when you see this on screen, you're thinking: 'Why? Why did they keep that take?' 

"But either you blame everyone or nobody. But I thought people overreacted because it was tough to be identified just with this scene."

"When I'm doing the best I can to find the authenticity in every character that I'm playing, it's tough to be known just for this scene," she concluded.

