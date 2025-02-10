Prince Andrew's daughters are ‘giving up hope' amid crisis

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly worried about their father, Prince Andrew.



The Royals, who are currently braving through their father’s scandalous association with a Chinese spy, sincerely want Andrew to change.

Speaking about the sister, Royal expert Arthur Edwards said: "I think they would love their father still as he's been very kind to them and good to them.

"There would be no reason why they wouldn't.

"They would probably be like Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife - probably desperate for him to have a change in his life but it's not going to happen."

He said: "I'm sure they still love their father and he will be there for pictures with the grandchildren [and] for the baptism and the christening.

Arthur added: "He's their father and I think they still love him.

"He's always been a good father and he's always been with his girls."

He said: "The best thing for Andrew now is for everything to go quiet and he just lives a quiet life."