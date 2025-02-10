Prince Andrew scores a million pound jackpot amid Royal shame

Prince Andrew is reportedly set to make millions as is approached by a famous Dutch company.



The Duke of York, who once initiated Pitch@Palace to help investors meet entrepreneurs, is offered to provide information about his learnings to Dutch company Startupbootcamp.

A source told The Sun: "He will earn money from each deal SBC secures from his Pitch@Palace work and the windfall will help enable him to hold on to Royal Lodge. It is a way of exploiting the enviable business links he has secured over the years."

This comes as former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, touches upon Andrew’s quiet life post his scandalous association with a Chinese spy.

He told The Sun: “The best thing for Andrew now is for everything to go quiet and he just lives a quiet life."

Meanwhile, a Palace source told outlet: "Buckingham Palace officials have neither reviewed nor approved the details of any financial arrangements between the Duke or his advisers and any third party.”