SZA talks about Kendrick Lamar's preparation for 2025 Super Bowl show

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on February 9

February 10, 2025

SZA has shown her support for Kendrick Lamar as he prepares for highly anticipated Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

During the press room interview at the Grammys on February 2, SZA praised Lamar's dedication to the performance.

She said, "That's King Kendrick's performance, and that is all for him to divulge."

The songstress went on to add, "What I can say is he's worked really hard on it, and I'm so honored to be a part of it."

It is worth mentioning that Lamar, who won Record of the Year award for Not Like Us at 2025 Grammys, is set to headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 during the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Notably, this will be Kendrick Lamar's second Super Bowl performance after his 2022 appearance alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

Moreover, Usher, who headlined last year's Super Bowl halftime show, offered some advice to Lamar.

“The one thing I would say is savor the moment, ‘cause you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance, but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it,” Usher said at The Jennifer Hudson Show.

