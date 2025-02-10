Taylor Swift brings iconic 'T' from Grammys to Super Bowl for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made a stylish appearance at the Super Bowl 2025 to show support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025, Swift arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to cheer for Kelce.

For her stylish look, Swift donned a white blazer, a corset top, denim shorts and thigh-high boots. The songstress also added a red handbag for a touch of Chiefs’ colour.

Notably, Swift brought the iconic “T” chain accessory for the NFL star from her stunning Grammys look.

The Lorraine Schwartz chain featuring the letter “T” was donned by the Blank Space crooner around her thigh at the 2025 Grammys ceremony. However, this time Swift wore it as a necklace, seemingly as a nod to Kelce.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift, who started dating Travis Kelce in 2023, has been a regular presence at Chiefs games throughout the season. She often turns heads with her stunning fashion choices.

Moreover, the big game comes after Swift and Kelce enjoyed a night out with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.