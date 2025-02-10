 
Meghan Markle teases 'important meeting' with Prince Harry at Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex shares glimpses from the nine-day sporting event, founded by Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Meghan Markle teased an “important meeting” alongside Prince Harry.

On February 9, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes glimpses ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

The clips showcased Meghan and Harry being loved-up at the international sporting event, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.

One clip showed the royal couple quickly walking towards an important meeting, which Meghan captioned as “walking into a very important meeting."

Moreover, Meghan, who recently made a comeback on social media after a seven-year break, also shared glimpses from the children’s event.

At the event, Meghan read stories to young attendees while Harry sat cross-legged engaging with them. The Duchess captioned the clip with, “Storytime.”

However, the final clip showed Prince Harry being gifted a pair of Australia’s signature “budgie smuggler” swim trunks. Meghan playfully wrote, "And Team Australia, you’ve done it again!"

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle also made headlines with her unplanned speech at the Invictus Games reception.

While the couple made joint appearances at the reception, Meghan took the stage to introduce Harry with a heartfelt speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a passionate kiss on stage following Meghan’s speech.

