Queen Camilla struggled with Royal protocol before taking on big role

February 10, 2025

Queen Camilla had issues with Royal protocol before she became Queen Consort, a new book has revealed.

According to Tom Quinn’s upcoming book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Camilla initially hated the idea of becoming queen and complained to her husband.

The excerpts published in The Times of London, per Us Weekly, revealed that Camilla often expressed her frustration with protocol to Charles.

“One member of staff told me that at one point, Camilla hated the idea of being queen and would regularly say to Charles, ‘Can’t we get away from all this protocol? It’s all bollocks,’” Quinn penned in his book.

He added, “Charles, who hates swearing, would demurely reply, ‘You’re doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling.’”

“Protocol means suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before,” the author mentioned, adding that it also means that “shoes must be polished, ties chosen,” while baths should “be run at precisely the same time each day.”

He further added how Charles and Prince William are “prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking,” revealing, “They both get irritated very quickly,” as per one of the Palace staffer.

“They are very picky. It comes naturally to them,” they added.

