King Charles plans major move after Prince Harry Invictus Games’ appearance

King Charles is considering a major move against Prince Harry, which could be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation, a new report has revealed.

According to sources, the monarch is being urged to cut his “darling boy” Prince Harry out of his will as senior members of Royal family cannot find it in themselves to forgive him for his antics.

In a conversation with Radar Online, a Palace source revealed that Charles is thinking to update his will amid Duke of Sussex’s Canada visit for the Invictus Games.

The report revealed that Charles has found himself in a vulnerable position where he has no choice but to remove Harry from his will.

“A lot of people in royal circles feel Prince Harry does not deserve a dime, and they’re leaning on Charles to cut him off,” the source said.

They added, “Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”

“There’s still so much animosity towards Harry,” the insider continued. It runs deep. It’s the senior courtiers that run the royal family’s business and make the hard decisions.”

“But they’re not getting much resistance to this idea among the family.”

Before concluding, the source noted that if Charles removes Harry from the will, there will be no going back for the estranged father-son duo.

It will “likely be the final nail in the coffin for any kind of reconciliation,” they said.