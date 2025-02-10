Meghna Markle’s outrageous divorce demands from Prince Harry exposed

Meghan Markle has a list of outrageous demands prepared in case Prince Harry decides to divorce her amid ongoing rumours.

Even though the Duke of Sussex dismissed the speculations during The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, the rumours show no signs of slowing down.

"Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” Harry jokingly said during the event when asked about the divorce rumours, “we've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

Meanwhile, a report has exposed the list of shocking demands Meghan has made if she and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would ever part ways.

Speaking with Radar Online, a Palace insider revealed, “Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title.”

She also demands the couple’s Montecito house in divorce, the report revealed. “She won’t go anywhere – unless it’s with a title, property and a huge stack of money.”

This comes amid reports King Charles is considering removing Harry from his will as senior Royals “are nowhere near forgiving [Harry and Meghan] and feel there should be some sort of punishment meted out, which is why this idea of cutting him out of the will has got real legs,” the insider says.”

“The royals hate the idea of Harry getting anything from the Windsors, so the feeling is that now’s the time to put it down on paper.

“It’s heartbreaking for everyone close to Charles. They’re just trying to screen him from as much distress as possible.”