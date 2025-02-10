 
Geo News

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl deal has fans shocked

Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show but was not paid

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl deal has fans shocked 

Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show without being paid. 

Lamar who had recently won five Grammys for his song Not Like Us, expressed his excitement stating, "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," after being announced as a Super Bowl Performer. 

However, despite being one of the most watched TV broadcasts annually artists have traditionally not been paid for their performances, with the NFL covering only the production costs and travel expenses. 

An NFL spokesperson confirmed to Forbes in 2016, "We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."

In exchange, The Super Bowl halftime show promises significant exposure, leading to spikes in album sales and streaming numbers post performances.

As seen after the 2020 halftime show, Newsweek reported a 230% increase in streams for Shakira and a 335% increase for Jennifer Lopez.

Similarly, Bruno Mars’ album sales for Unorthodox Jukebox jumped by 92%, propelling him from no. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 to no. 3, detailed Forbes.

As for Lamar, the scale of his success is yet to be seen especially with the announcement of his Grand National tour with SZA coming up next in 2025.

Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash
Meghan Markle follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid mounting backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan's desperation to save face exposes more than bargained for
Prince Harry, Meghan's desperation to save face exposes more than bargained for
Khloe Kardashian freaks out about daughter True's dating future
Khloe Kardashian freaks out about daughter True's dating future
Inside Prince Harry, Chris Martin's sweet bond as Duke struggles to find friends in US
Inside Prince Harry, Chris Martin's sweet bond as Duke struggles to find friends in US
Blake Lively taking away Meghan's role as Hollywood's most hated?
Blake Lively taking away Meghan's role as Hollywood's most hated?
Taylor Swift faces an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl 2025
Taylor Swift faces an unexpected moment at the Super Bowl 2025
Palace insiders debunk shocking common rumours about Meghan Markle video
Palace insiders debunk shocking common rumours about Meghan Markle