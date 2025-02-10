Chappell Roan claps back at criticizing op-ed article

Chappell Roan has clapped back to Jeffrey Rabhan’s criticizing op-ed article.

On February 2, while accepting her first Grammy the songstress used her acceptance speech to demand industrial labels “offer a livable wage and health care,” for developing artists.

Following this, a former music executive, Rabhan, criticized her speech by calling it “misguided” and challenged her to “lead by doing instead of finger pointing” in his published op-ed article in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer took it to her Instagram account and posted evidence of her $25K donation for struggling artists.

The Grammy winner wrote in her story, “Sharing my personal experience on the Grammy stage wasn’t meant to be a crowdfunded bandaid.”

“But a call to action to the leaders of the industry to step up, help us make real change and protect their investments in a sustainable way.”

“My mind will not be changed about artists deserving more than what’s standard in the industry."

"Random dudes are allowed to criticise my Grammy speech, but they best put their money where their mouth is, otherwise MOVE out of the way.”

Before concluding, in another story the 26-year-old singer shared a message for her followers, “Fans, y’all don’t have to donate a d*** penny. This is one of many opportunities for the industry powers to show up for artists. There is much more work to be done.”