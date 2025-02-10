Meghan Markle's worst humiliation exposed publicly

Meghan Markle has been hit with a humiliating bashing at the hands of Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert based in the US.

She clapped back with this during a conversation with Mike Graham for TalkTV.

In that chat Mr Graham brought to light the name-dropping fiasco that Meghan did while trying to rustle up a Billie Eilish hoodie for a teenager who lost hers’ in the California wildfires.

To this public admission Ms Schofield bashed the Duchess with a quip that reads, “oh my gosh like you know whenever I do a good deed, I like to name drop 30,000 people that don't even like the post or acknowledge that I'm giving them a shout out absolutely right,” before ending the topic right there and then.

However, that wasn’t the end to the conversation at large because right after that the duo moved over to address a similar bashing given by the President Donald Trump who, when asked if he has plans to deport the Duke said he would not because he “has enough problems with his wife”.