Kate Middleton drops Royal title in surprising move

Kate Middleton made a surprising move as she “temporarily” dropped her Royal title.

According to Royal correspondent Cameron Walker, the Princess of Wales dropped her royal status to accompany a group of primary school children on a minibus ride to the National Portrait Gallery.

The Princess of Wales made the move in a heartwarming display of dedication to her Early Childhood initiative.

Sharing insights into Royal engagements the mother-of-three recently undertook, Walker hailed how the Princess made the sweet move “to become a primary school helper for the day.”

“The Princess of Wales appeared to temporarily drop her 'royal' status to become a primary school helper for the day, accompanying a group of children on a minibus to the National Portrait Gallery,” he penned for GB News.

“I understand the executive minibus ride was organised and paid for by Kensington Palace, but many of the children on the bus had no idea who the Princess was - they were far more interested in the fun activities on offer, rather than their VIP helper.”

The expert went on to share, “On Tuesday, Catherine helped guide four and five-year-olds around a new interactive trail, which aims to help with their social and emotional development.

“It is based on a new framework, which the Princess launched on Sunday, aimed at increasing awareness of Britain’s social and emotional skills.

“The free trail, open for six weeks to families and school groups, is the first project associated with Her Royal Highness's initiative to persuade society to prioritise early childhood development.”