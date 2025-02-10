Donald Trump, Taylor Swift feud rages on

U.S. president Donald Trump was once a Swiftie, but his liking for the megastar tanked after she voiced political opinions at odds with his.



In light of this feud, the 78-year-old appeared to have pounced on the opportunity to take aim at the Grammy winner at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

On Truth Social, he said, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he wrote. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Not only this, the president also shared side-by-side clips, which seem to show a crowd cheering for him and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, while, on the other hand, the Carolina hitmaker being booed by the audience was featured.

Regarding the boos, multiple reports say some Philadelphia Eagles fans hoot Taylor, who was there to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the meantime, the Philadelphia Eagles squarely beat the K.C. to win Super Bowl LIX.