Meghan Markle uses Dolly Parton song as she and Harry walk into meeting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Canada for Invictus Games 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Meghan Markle on Sunday shared multiple videos and photos to her Instagram stories as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Invictus Games in Canada.

The former US actress posed for photos with the participants and their families from UK, Australia, New Zeal and other nations taking part in the games launched by her husband.

Meghan Markle's first photo on her Instagram story featured her with Prince Harry with caption "Walking into a very important meeting."

The story accompanied a Dolly Parton song "9 to 5" that was released in 1980.

Meghan used Parton's song hours after multiple media outlets reported that the legendary singer has started drinking again.

A report claimed that she started drinking after launching her own liquor brand "Dolly Wines".

“It really keeps the blues away. She doesn't need a therapist — she has her wine," a source was quoted as having told Radaronline.com.


