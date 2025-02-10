Kanye West’s latest move sparks firestorm as explosive details emerge

It appears that Kanye West’s explosive online rants, filled with controversial remarks, were reportedly a gig for attention.

For the unversed, the 47-year-old musician sparked outrage with a three-day tirade on X (previously Twitter) in which he made “vile anti-Semitic, s**** and homophobic” tweets.

Amid disturbing tweets, he also proclaimed a collaboration between his Yeezy Line and jailed singer Sean "Diddy" Combs' brand, Sean John.

Diddy is in jail on charges of s*** trafficking, racketeering, prostitution, and several other lawsuits alleging abuse.

Taking into account his collaboration and tweets, an insider shared with Daily Mail, saying, “Although there is truly a lack of understanding when it comes to his fascist and racist tweets, everyone knows that Ye is doing this to sell clothes as part of this Sean Combs collaboration.”

“Every single time he does something like this, his sales soar,” the source added.

The insider went on to add, “If you think about it, no one was discussing his clothes a couple of days ago. He will make millions off of these tweets and offer an apology. He knows that his fans forgive because they always do.”

Notably, the new collection came out just days after West released his first YZY womenswear piece.

It is pertinent to mention that it was a sheer bodysuit worn by his wife Bianca Censori after she donned a nearly naked outfit on the 2025 Grammys' red carpet.