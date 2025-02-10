Marvel puts 'Thunderbolts*' trailer on Super Bowl spot

Thunderbolts* appears to be Marvel's answer to DC’s Suicide Squad, as the studio released a new trailer for the film during the Super Bowl.



The teaser, set to release on May 3, shows a ragtag group of antiheroes banded together to save America in the absence of the Avengers.

Over two minutes, the clip shows a CIA director, Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), tapping the help of these ex-villains by planting a bomb in their heads for a mission.

"Let's talk facts," the spook says as Yelena (Florence Pugh) super-soldiers Alexei (David Harbour) and John (Wyatt Russell) join the team. "The Avengers are not coming. Who will keep the American people safe?"

"There's a big threat out there, and you're going to help us stop it," Bucky, who seems to be the one who assembled the team, tells them in the trailer.

So, none of us can fly? We all just punch and shoot?" Yelena asks. "We can't do this. No one here is a hero."

Thunderbolts* logline reads, “Everyone deserves a second shot” is the tagline for the feature, adding, “Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker."

"After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”