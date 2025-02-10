Robbie Williams’ secret struggle with his smile exposed

A celebrated singer-songwriter and actor, Robbie Williams, recently got candid and opened up about why he hid his smile for years.

On Monday, February 10, the 50-year-old musician was on The Project, an Australian programme, where he shared with host Rove McManus that his new teeth make him "look young."

Articulating his thoughts, Williams quipped, “My secret is new teeth. I smile down. I smirk smile. But I smirk smile because I had yellow nubs.”

“Yellowed because of amphetamines and raver's abuse. So I didn't open my mouth at all. And it led to this sort of smirk-y thing,” he added, referring to stimulant drugs that are used to speed up the body's system and treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The Magic Roundabout actor went on to note, “Now I’m like this,” showing his bright teeth with a big smile.

It is essential to mention that this revelation came after Robert Williams secured the Best Film Award at the 2025 AACTA Awards for his biopic Better Man, which took place on February 5.