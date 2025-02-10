Prince Harry reminded of lost loved one during Invictus Games

Prince Harry shared a poignant moment with someone who reminded him of a loved one

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a sweet interaction with a Labrador retriever at the Invictus Games.

While attending the wheelchair curling event on February 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Ali Harper and his dog Thorn, who’s a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever and supports the mental health journeys of first responders in the Yukon.

Seeing Thorn reminded the Duke of his and Meghan’s beagle Guy, who died recently.

"Harry came right over and sat down right next to Thorn and kneeled down and started petting him and said how much he misses his dog," Harper, 43, told People. "And said thank you very much for what we do with Thorn."

She said Meghan had a "small interaction with Thorn as well, and then we were able to take a group photo."

Meghan rescued Guy in 2015 from a kill shelter and the couple adopted him. The Duchess even announced his death on her Instagram account with a poignant post including many photos of Guy with the family throughout the years.

"He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort," Meghan wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also pet parents to a senior rescue beagle named Mamma Mia and a black Labrador named Pula.