Carrie Underwood comes under scrutiny over ‘then vs now’ look

Carrie Underwood just expressed her disbelief over how she has come a long way.

The singer, who is set to become the first contestant of American Idol to ever make it to the judgement panel, is also the victor of the show’s fourth season.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Carrie, uploaded a “then” and “now” shot, comparing how she has come full circle in her career.

The pictures consisted of her 21-year-old self and another current picture of hers where she is all glammed up.

In the old picture, Carrie could be seen rocking curly hair, a pink T-shirt and jeans while in the 2035 picture, she wore a waist-length tresses and a hot pink, caped ensemble.

Source: Instagram

The Remind Me singer captioned the upload, "'Then' as a contestant vs. 'Now’ as a judge 20 years later! Counting down the days as we’re one month away from the March 9 season premiere of @americanidol on @abc and Stream on @hulu!"

However, fans did mention in the comments section that they would no longer be tuning in for the show post her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration .

However, speaking to USA Today, Carrie Underwood had said, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.”

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she concluded.