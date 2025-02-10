King Charles bestows new royal title

King Charles III just gave a new royalty title to the new Aga Khan, after the recent demise of the previous one.

After Prince Karim Al-Hussaini passed away at the age of the 88 last week, his son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, who is named as Aga Khan V, has been granted the title of “His Highness” by Charles, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace to HELLO!

The reigning British monarch carried on the tradition of giving royal status to the 1300-year long dynasty’s Ismaili Muslim spiritual leader of millions.

Previously, the late Aga Khan, had also been bestowed with the title of "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth II, back July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather unexpectedly declared him as his heir.

King Charles, reportedly, has been deeply saddened by the death of the late Aga Khan, who was not only a billionaire philanthropist but was also a close friend of both Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II for many years.

Alongside being one of the founding patrons of the King's Trust, the Queen's filly Estimate, that claimed victory in Royal Ascot's 2013 Gold Cup, was an 80th birthday present from the late Aga Khan.

Additionally, His Highness Aga Khan IV and all of his children including Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, are British citizens and remain closely affiliated to the UK.