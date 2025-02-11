Stevie Nicks recalls ‘thousands of pages of poetry’ for album

Stevie Nicks just explained what its like to work with people having different mindsets.

It is not always necessary that artist working together in a band or co-writing a song, are always on the same page.

Usually, a good songwriting partnership creates friction between two or more creative minds working together as they explore multiple possibilities to create art.

Stevie Nicks had this experience when she worked on her wildly successful 2011 record, In Your Dreams, an album that came out sometime later after the iconic Fleetwood Mac broke up.

Despite the group having a really talented group of individuals, relationship issues and drug and alcohol abuse that became issues brought by Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christie McVie meant that working together, unintentionally, became really hard.

As the Landslide hitmaker worked on In Your Dreams with Dave Stewart, and she realized that conflict doesn’t necessarily have to be negative and can bring good results too, saying, “We wrote the song You May Be the One, and my eyes instantly opened.”

She continued, “And I understood why Paul McCartney and John Lennon wrote together – because they each had something the other didn’t have.”

“And with Dave and me, he had thousands of chords and this amazing musical knowledge, and I had thousands of pages of poetry – and I know six chords. It was like an amazing little meeting of the minds, and I immediately went, ‘Well, this is just great!'” Stevie Nicks concluded.