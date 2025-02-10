Ariana Grande drops major hints about 'Wicked' sequel

A renowned singer and actress, Ariana Grande, has teased major surprises for the sequel of Wicked.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, February 9.

At the festival, she talked with Dave Karger and shared that the sequel Wicked: For Good will be different from Wicked: Part One.

Grande, who played the role of Glinda, said, "Well, it's very special. It's very emotional. I think the second movie really embodies unconditional love and forgiveness and friendship. And you'll have to wait and see, but it is quite different."

She added, "And you get to see people reap the... bear the repercussions for their choices that they make in movie one. So if movie one is about choices, movie two is about consequences."

For the unversed, Wicked: Part One ends with the song Defying Gravity as Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Grande's Glinda go their separate ways and the forthcoming movie will cover Act 2 of the Broadway musical.

In part one, Elphaba, with green skin, is misunderstood by people and becomes close friends with Glinda, who wants to be popular.

However, after they meet with the Wizard of Oz, their friendship changes as their lives start going in different directions.

Shedding light on Elphaba and Glinda's fate, the movie's director, Jon M. Chu, also articulated his thoughts after securing Best Director at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards for Wicked: Part One on Friday, February 7.

He said, "If you love those two women, wait until you see where their relationship goes."

The director continued, "Wait until you see the heights that they can hit if you felt it in movie one and the places that we can go."

"Oz is bigger, it's more expansive, and in the time that we're living in, it speaks so directly to the moment and to the courage and the consequences it takes to some of the choices that we have to make and who you choose to become when you know the truth," Chu noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Wicked: For Good will be released on November 21, 2025.