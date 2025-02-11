Meghan Markle acts like cross between Harry's girlfriend and mom

Meghan Markle is seemingly taking her Invictus Games PDA with Prince Harry to another level.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has accompanied the Duke to Vancouver for the 2025 edition of the games, is consistently spotted showcasing her physical affection towards Harry.

Speaking about Meghan’s demeanor amid split rumours, body language expert Judi James tells Mirror: "It was Meghan the human limpet, wasn't it? She's never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level. She's giggling, she's squealing with excitement at things, she's very breathless. She had to sit there with him and not just cling on to his arm, she was holding his hand at the same time as well.

She adds. "She was gazing at him, she tilted her head onto his shoulder like they were on a date night. She looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son's school open day. It's a proud mum or besotted wife on a date."