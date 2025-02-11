Meghan Markle on her cravings, fears during pregnancy: ‘I'm older'

Meghan Markle once revealed she deeply craved for a certain cuisine during her pregnancy.



The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021, revealed she sincerely craved for Indian food while she was expecting.

Speaking to Hello!, restaurant owner and chef Vikram Vij from Vancouver revealed: "Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!"

He went on to describe the couple as ‘delightful.’

"But I had been really worried going into that labor, because I’m older, I didn’t know if I’d have to have a c-section, and I had a very longstanding relationship with my doctor, and that’s who I trusted with my pregnancy," she said.

This comes as Meghan also revealed she was asked not to go to Portland Hospital during labor due to photo ops.

"Everything internally was 'yes, yes, oh yes,'" Meghan revealed. "At no point did someone go 'absolutely not.'"