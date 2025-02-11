Khloe reveals which Kardashian-Jenner sister might be pregnant next

Khloe Kardashian has revealed which sister will become a mother next.

Speaking with E! News, the Good American founder has shared which Kardashian-Jenner sister can have another baby.

The Kardashians star, who is mother to daughter, True and son Tatum, confirmed that it would definitely not be her.

"Not me," says Khloe, adding that it could be Kourtney Kardashian since she loves "having babies."

Khloe said that Kourtney, who recently welcomed son, Rocky Thirteen with husband, Travis Barker, "loves having babies and being pregnant."

"So I can totally see her having another one," she added.

Notably, besides son Rocky, Kourtney is also mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-husband, Scott Disick.

It is worth mentioning that the next kid in the Kardashian-Jenner clan would be the fourteenth cousin. Previously, Khloe also talked about her children's close bond with their cousins.

"They're like each other's only friends, which is I think great. But I don't know how they're going to feel when they're teenagers," Khloe Kardashian told People Magazine.