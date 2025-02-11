 
Ariana Grande shares major insights into her parents' relationship

Ariana Grande gives update on her parents' relationship after their divorce

February 11, 2025

Ariana Grande detailed how she forced her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, to reconcile following nearly two decades of alienation. 

In a conversation with WTF with Marc Maron podcast aired February 10, 2025, the Thank You Next singer mentioned how her parents are now inseparable after a turbulent past.

“They’re not together, but they’re best friends," she said.

Ariana credited herself for their reunion and recalled a pivotal moment on her 24th birthday where she insisted her parents to reconcile.

“I remember just kind of being at this pivotal point where I was just like, ‘You guys, I love you both so much. It’s been such a long time. Figure it the (expletive) out,” Ariana explained.

The Wicked actress, who has an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie, described it as a “healthy thing”.

Since then, the star has also honored her father using her full name Ariana Grande-Butera in the Wicked end credits, after a fall out with him stating, “It was a big surprise, and he cried.”

Ariana Grande's family consists of mother Joan Grande, father Ed Butera, and half-brother, Frankie Grande. 

