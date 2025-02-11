BLACKPINK Rosé achieves major global milestone

BLACKPINK's Rosé broke Mariah Carey's record on Billboard U.S. chart with her song APT.

In an article published by Billboard on February 11, Rosé's APT has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for the February 15, 2025, ranking.

Marking this the 15th consecutive week of holding the top position, the song has surpassed the previous record of 14 weeks that was held by Mariah Carey’s legendary holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Meanwhile, the song, which is a collaboration with Bruno Mars, continues an impressive run on the Billboard Hot 100, charting for 16 consecutive weeks and currently ranking at No. 6.

Additionally, the song dropped to No. 2 on the music tracking brands' Hot 200 category, where it had previously held the first position for 12 consecutive weeks.

APT also charted the UK Official Singles maintaining its No. 2 position for five consecutive weeks.

Prior to this, the singer had shelved another record with her first album ROSIE, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, that made her the highest-charting K-pop female artist album in history.