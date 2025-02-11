 
Geo News

BLACKPINK Rosé achieves major global milestone

BLACKPINKS Rosé has reached new heights of success by outdoing a legendry record

By
Web Desk
|

February 11, 2025

BLACKPINK Rosé achieves major global milestone
BLACKPINK Rosé achieves major global milestone

BLACKPINK's Rosé broke Mariah Carey's record on Billboard U.S. chart with her song APT.

In an article published by Billboard on February 11, Rosé's APT has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for the February 15, 2025, ranking.

Marking this the 15th consecutive week of holding the top position, the song has surpassed the previous record of 14 weeks that was held by Mariah Carey’s legendary holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Meanwhile, the song, which is a collaboration with Bruno Mars, continues an impressive run on the Billboard Hot 100, charting for 16 consecutive weeks and currently ranking at No. 6. 

Additionally, the song dropped to No. 2 on the music tracking brands' Hot 200 category, where it had previously held the first position for 12 consecutive weeks.

APT also charted the UK Official Singles maintaining its No. 2 position for five consecutive weeks.

Prior to this, the singer had shelved another record with her first album ROSIE, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, that made her the highest-charting K-pop female artist album in history.

Meghan Markle left 'very excited' as she receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle left 'very excited' as she receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry makes ‘stupid' decision to hurt King Charles video
Prince Harry makes ‘stupid' decision to hurt King Charles
'BLACKPINK' Lisa reveals her biggest challenge while filming 'The White Lotus 3'
'BLACKPINK' Lisa reveals her biggest challenge while filming 'The White Lotus 3'
Ariana Grande calls out Hollywood for not providing mental health therapy
Ariana Grande calls out Hollywood for not providing mental health therapy
Anna Kendrick set for 'Another Simple Favor' promotion amid feud rumours with Blake Lively
Anna Kendrick set for 'Another Simple Favor' promotion amid feud rumours with Blake Lively
Buckingham Palace shares new update about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward after couple revealed big secret
Buckingham Palace shares new update about Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward after couple revealed big secret
Ariana Grande shares major insights into her parents' relationship
Ariana Grande shares major insights into her parents' relationship
Serena Williams' husband Alexis opens up about her dance on 'Not Like Us'
Serena Williams' husband Alexis opens up about her dance on 'Not Like Us'