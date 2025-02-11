'BLACKPINK' Lisa reveals her biggest challenge while filming 'The White Lotus 3'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about the challenges she faced while working on her debut series, The White Lotus.

In a chat with Variety, the singer-actor talked about her acting experience in the third season of HBO's sharp social satire series.

“I don’t know what to feel right now,” 27-year-old actress said. ‘I’m just so excited. I can’t wait for all of you guys to watch this show.”

“It is my first acting [experience] so I don’t know what to expect on set,” the Thai rapper added.

Moreover, the songstress expressed gratitude while speaking of her supportive cast mates, “But everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. So thank you, everyone.”

Lisa is starring in the black-comedy series alongside Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Catherine Hook and Walton Goggins.

Recalling her acting experience on the set, she told the publication, “I’m so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I’m blanked.”

Before concluding, the Rockstar singer shared, “We’re just sharing what we do, all of them are so supportive.”

The White Lotus season 3, which consists of seven episodes, is scheduled to premiere on HBO on February 16, 2025.