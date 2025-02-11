Royal family updates line of succession after King Charles received 'delightful' news

British royal family has updated the line of succession after the palace made a baby announcement last month.

On January 29, the palace said, “Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January.

“The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

It further said Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

The statement further reads, “Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna.”

A week and half after the birth announcement, the palace has updated the line of succession and added "Miss Athena Mapelli Mozzi" on the Royal Family's website.

Athena Mapelli Mozzi is at the 11th place in line of succession.



