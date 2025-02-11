 
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Donald Trump remarks: 'She's terrible'

Donald Trump said about Prince Harry’s deportation, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife [Meghan Markle]. She’s terrible”

February 11, 2025

Meghan Markle has released her first major statement on social media days after US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the duchess.

The New York Post quoted Trump as saying about Harry’s deportation “I don’t want to do that.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

About Meghan and Harry’s relationship, the US President commented, “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

Following these remarks, Meghan took to her Instagram handle and released a big statement.

Sharing a video from Invictus Games in Canada, Meghan said, “Let the games begin!

“Get ready for a week of heart, hope, and heroes in action. Join us in cheering loudly and proudly to show just how much these competitors and their families mean to us.”

Meanwhile, on the opening day of Invictus Games 2025, Meghan and Harry began with a morning visit to Team USA where they met with competitors, families, and supporters, as they geared up for the official start of the Invictus Games.

The couple then joined Team Canada at their own kickoff gathering, echoing the same sentiments of the morning reception: the power of connection and the Invictus spirit. 

