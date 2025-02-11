Ariana Grande teases her preparations for 2025 Oscars

Ariana Grande is gearing up for her appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards with a show-stopping look.

The Wicked star, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2025 for her role as Glinda in the musical fantasy film, discussed her red-carpet preparations with E! News.

With the Academy Awards scheduled for March 2, Ariana mentioned she has already started working on her look for her appearance at the ceremony.

“I’m very excited about it, and I’m really looking forward to wearing it,” said the 31-year-old star, keeping rest of the specifics under wraps. “I can’t say anything else. Too soon!”

Fans anticipate a nod at Wicked with her look as the movie picks up nine nominations in addition to Ariana’s nod at the Academy Awards.

One thing she did hint at however, was Wicked part two, Wicked: For Good, which is set to release on Thanksgiving this year.

The singer-actress said she will return as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba as they grapple with the fallout from their visit to Oz at the end of part one.