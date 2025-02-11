Jesse Eisenberg recalls 'bad memories' on hosting 'Saturday Night Live'

Jesse Eisenberg talked about his bad memories on hosting Saturday Night Live.

During an interview with Today With Jenna and Friends, the Now You See Me actor candidly talked about his experience of hosting the sketch comedy show.

“I think they said it was the best episode they ever did,” the Hollywood actor said. “I only have bad memories because I did such a dumb thing.”

Recalling his major blunder in 2011 SNL hosting, Eisenberg continued, “My dream when I was 17 was to write for SNL. I made a packet and everything and I got an agent.

“And then, when I got asked to host, which was 10 years later, I assumed I could write all the sketches. I didn’t know how it works. It turns out, they have writers.”

To this, the host, Jenna Bush Hager, asked if any of his scripted skits made it to the show.

The Oscar nominated star responded, “It was so unbelievably inappropriate and offensive of me that, no.”

The 41-year-old actor revealed that someone from the set had turned down his request. “It turns out I was sabotaged. I was assured, ‘Yes, of course. That sounds great,’ they said.”