Kate Middleton offers support to Prince Harry amid Meghan Markle marriage rumours

Kate Middleton is reportedly worried about Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, with a source revealing that the Princess of Wales is "very unsettled" by rumours of trouble in the couple's relationship.

Despite her concerns, the Princess of Wales is said to be hesitant to intervene as she knows how "sensitive and proud" Harry is about his marriage and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Kate has made it clear to Harry that her "door is always wide open" if he ever needs advice or support, an insider told Heat Magazine.

“She gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry picked to pieces,” the insider said, referring to Vanity Fair’s recent article on the Sussexes.

“She’s heard there’s this growing perception the marriage may not be a particularly happy one right now and they’re effectively trapped together.

“That really upset Kate. The thought of Harry having to live a life he’s not happy in worries her no end.”

The source further shared that the last thing Kate “wants is to meddle in Harry’s marriage, she knows how sensitive and proud he is, and rightly so, over all aspects of his marriage and children.”

“The best she can do at this point is hope the rumours aren’t true. She wants Harry to be happy and settled first and foremost, but be there for him if he ever does want to come to her for advice.

“Kate’s made it very clear to Harry that her door is always wide open.”