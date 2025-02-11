Armie Hammer gets honest about past behaviour

Armie Hammer had a promising career in Hollywood. Then, shocking allegations, including sexual assault against him, started to pop up, which made him an outcast in the industry.



Now, The Lone Ranger star is reflecting on his past behaviour, admitting he mistreated women.

"I'm very quick to admit that I was selfish and inconsiderate, and an ******, and a cad, and I used people to make me feel better," he told on Louis Theroux Podcast.

He continued, "People were sort of like my bags of dope with skin on them. You make me feel amazing, so I'm going to throw everything into this, and we're going to have this whirlwind romance."

"I'm going to whisk you up, and we're going to go on trips, and we're going to do all this, and then I'm going to bring you home and I'm going to go, 'Thanks so much, that was great,' and then I'm going to move on."

The Social Network star noted that his treatment of women in his life was not up to the mark but insisted he not do anything "illegal."

"And I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior, which, by the way, I'm not angry. ******* behavior, there's no way around that… Does it make me a dick? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that I was a ****. That's not illegal," Armie concluded.

