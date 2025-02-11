King Charles releases emotional statement after Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest decision

King Charles has released an emotional statement after his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and son Prince William made a big decision.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided not to attend the 2025 BAFTAs.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 16.

Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010.

However, the future king is set to appear in a video package as part of the awards and will visit the London Screen Academy on Wednesday.

Following Kate and William’s decision, King Charles has released an emotional statement.

The King has sent a message of support to Allergy School, which features teaching resources created in partnership with education experts from the King’s Foundation.

The King’s Foundation shares the monarch's statement on its official Instagram handle.

King Charles statement reads, “I am particularly heartened that my King’s Foundation has been closely involved with the project.”

“I am delighted to hear of the launch of ‘Allergy School’, the new educational programme by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation,” the monarch further said.