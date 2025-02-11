Drake slams exes as Serena Williams, SZA side with Kendrick Lamar

Drake had a detailed rant about exes as Serena Williams and SZA performed with Kedrick Lamar

Drake didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on exes just before two of his exes took the stage next to his rival Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

In videos circulating online, Drake was seen pausing his concert to talk about exes and dedicate a song to the topic. The Hotline Bling hitmaker got progressively agitated as he continued his remarks.

“If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f***ing played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money…” he began.

“I want you to all to turn up to this song. This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f***in' life! If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f***in' turn up!” he added, shouting at the end.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams had no qualms about joining Lamar on the stage while he performed his Drake diss track Not Like Us. SZA also joined the rapper to perform their Black Panther soundtrack hit All The Stars.