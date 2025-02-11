Meghan Markle branded a party crasher: ‘She's never been a host!'

With Meghan Markle’s upcoming cooking show nearing its new release date, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke to Mike Graham on TalkTV about what people should expect.

The conversation itself started after Mr Graham asked the expert about the expected release date.

At the time he said, “when are we going to see the Love, Meghan uh Netflix documentary show?”

This is where Ms Schofield started to note and said that its “less than a month away March 4th” so “get your barf bag”.

She didn’t conclude there, but also noted that more conversations are to come once the show releases because “we'll have to recap that” since “I’m hearing that it's really interesting it's all about how she's a super friend”.

Perhaps even “the best friend ever and a great host” but the problem is, as Ms Schofield notes, “I never hear about Meghan Markle throwing parties”.

“I hear about her crashing them,” though she later noted before signing off.