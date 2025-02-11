 
Kanye West's Yeezy website shut down after selling controversial shirts

Kanye West was selling the T-shirt after his X rants against Jews

Web Desk
February 11, 2025

Kanye Wests Yeezy website shut down after selling controversial shirts

Kanye West's  website of his Yeezy brand was selling only one thing Monday morning: a $20 swastika T-shirt.

Yeezy.com was shut down hours after r the controversial T-shit was put on sale.

The reason behind the website's closure was not immediately known.

There was no description or text to go along with the product, only the letters "HH-01." The tees were each being sold for $20 each. Now, when users navigate to the website they are met with a blank page that reads: "This store is unavailable."

The tee appeared on the website over the weekend despite a Saturday post from West on X that read, “I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it ... I love my fans and supporters."  

Kanye West went on a rant on X that included a series of antisemitic posts that praised Hitler, said Jewish people are untrustworthy and exclaimed “IM A NAZI,”

