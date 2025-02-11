 
Serena William's dance with Kendrick Lamar evokes memories of her sister's shooting

Serena William is accused of celebrating gang responsible for her sister's murder

February 11, 2025

Serena Williams dance with Kendrick Lamar evokes memories of her sisters shooting

Serena Williams has drawn backlash for her controversial dance moves at the Super Bowel halftime show.

The former tennis star performed the Crip Walk during her cameo at the  while Kendrick Lamar performed his song "Not Like Us."

The dance move, known as the Crip Walk or C-Walk, originates from the Crips gang in Compton, California

Williams joined Lamar on stage, and her performance included the Crip Walk, which was seen as a nod to their shared Compton roots.

She was targeted for celebrating the gang responsible for the brutal murder of her sister Yetunde Price in 2003.

Price was killed by a member of the Southside Compton Crips gang. She was shot in a drive-by shooting while sitting in an SUV parked outside a suspected drug house in Compton, California. Robert Edward Maxfield, identified as a member of the Crips, was convicted of her murder. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. 


