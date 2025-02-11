Serena William's dance with Kendrick Lamar evokes memories of her sister's shooting

Serena Williams has drawn backlash for her controversial dance moves at the Super Bowel halftime show.

The former tennis star performed the Crip Walk during her cameo at the while Kendrick Lamar performed his song "Not Like Us."

The dance move, known as the Crip Walk or C-Walk, originates from the Crips gang in Compton, California

Williams joined Lamar on stage, and her performance included the Crip Walk, which was seen as a nod to their shared Compton roots.

She was targeted for celebrating the gang responsible for the brutal murder of her sister Yetunde Price in 2003.

Price was killed by a member of the Southside Compton Crips gang. She was shot in a drive-by shooting while sitting in an SUV parked outside a suspected drug house in Compton, California. Robert Edward Maxfield, identified as a member of the Crips, was convicted of her murder. He pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.



