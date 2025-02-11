Alexandra Daddario opens up about 'motherhood'

Alexandra Daddario is embracing the joys of motherhood.

The White Lotus star made an appearance at the Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Daddario, who welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Form on Halloween 2024, shared during an interview with People, that she is keeping her Fashion Week schedule light, attending only one show to be with her baby.

In regards to this, she quipped, “Fashion Week is a breeze compared to a hungry little baby.”

While describing the experience of motherhood as “wonderful,” she expressed gratitude for her son.

According to the publication, she said, “I’m very lucky. He’s a great baby. He’s just brought so much joy and peace into my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid.”

Moreover, Daddario first revealed her pregnancy in Vogue after keeping it private for six months.

Additionally, she later announced her son’s birth in a playful Instagram post on October 31, sharing an image of her newborn wrapped in a blanket covered in mini candies, captioned it as, “I thought this was a weird bowl of candy.”

Since then, she has offered glimpses of her postpartum journey, reflecting on the magic and challenges of new motherhood.

Furthermore, she added, “I played a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum,” in a heartfelt post days after welcoming her baby.

It is worth mentioning that Daddario, who is also stepmother to Form’s two children from his previous marriage, has shared touching moments of her son’s early days, including holiday-themed photos and family trips.