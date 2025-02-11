Photo: Taylor Swift gets the same title as Julia Roberts

Taylor Swift reportedly wants to keep the title which was previously granted to Julia Roberts.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Eras Tour hitmaker wants to come clean after Blake Lively mentioned her name in the legal documents of Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source remarked, “Taylor has some of the best people in the business around her.”

The source also continued, “And they can all see how negative the fight is affecting the public’s opinion of Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds and she wants no part of that.”

“She’s America’s sweetheart and wants to stay that way,” the source remarked in conclusion.

As fans will be aware, Julia Roberts has been honoured as “America’s Sweetheart” for ages in Hollywood.

Heaping praise for the Pretty Woman actress, Emma Roberts shared in a chat with Variety, “She’s the best, and I want to do something with her.”

“We send each other books and talk about stuff but it hasn’t been right,” she gushed.

“I watch her movies when I’m on location and I’m by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. My Best Friend's Wedding and America's Sweethearts are my safe movies,” the American Horror Story star concluded.