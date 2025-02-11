Is Meghan Markle pregnant again?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines with their appearances together in Canada during the Invictus Games.

It was the first time during the games that the Duchess of Sussex used her Instagram account to support her husband's cause.

The former US actress shared multiple pictures and videos from Canada where she met with players and their families from several countries.

Her appearance with Harry also triggered questions if she's pregnant with her third child.

Meghan Markle, her husband or people close to the couple have not shared any information about her pregnancy.

It's still not known whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have any plans to expand their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet.

They left the UK in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties, saying they moved to the US because they wanted space to raise their son.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in the US in 2021.

Harry recently said in New York that he had no intention of going back to the United Kingdom.



